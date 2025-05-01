Pros Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Pros Holdings Inc. (PRO) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.7 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Pros Holdings Inc. (PRO) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.7 million in its first quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The pricing and revenue-management software maker posted revenue of $86.3 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $85.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Pros Holdings expects its per-share earnings to range from 4 cents to 6 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $87 million to $88 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Pros Holdings expects full-year revenue in the range of $360 million to $362 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRO

