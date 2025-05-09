ProQR: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LEIDEN, Netherlands (AP) — LEIDEN, Netherlands (AP) — ProQR Therapeutics NV (PRQR) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.6 million…

LEIDEN, Netherlands (AP) — LEIDEN, Netherlands (AP) — ProQR Therapeutics NV (PRQR) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.6 million in its first quarter.

The Leiden, Netherlands-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 9 cents per share.

The Dutch drugmaker posted revenue of $4.8 million in the period.

