Progyny: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Progyny Inc. (PGNY) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $15.1 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 48 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 45 cents per share.

The provider of fertility and family building benefits posted revenue of $324 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $304 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Progyny expects its per-share earnings to range from 40 cents to 43 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $310 million to $325 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Progyny expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.54 to $1.64 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.24 billion.

