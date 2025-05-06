ProAssurance: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — ProAssurance Corp. (PRA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5.8 million in…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — ProAssurance Corp. (PRA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5.8 million in its first quarter.

The Birmingham, Alabama-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 13 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The medical professional liability insurer posted revenue of $272.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $269.8 million, also missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $270.7 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRA

