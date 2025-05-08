Privia Health: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $4.2…

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $4.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 3 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The physician practice management company posted revenue of $480.1 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $455.6 million.

