Priority Technology: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (PRTH) on Tuesday reported profit of $8.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Alpharetta, Georgia-based company said it had net income of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 22 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $224.6 million in the period.

Priority Technology expects full-year revenue in the range of $965 million to $1 billion.

