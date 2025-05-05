Primoris Services: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Primoris Services Corp. (PRIM) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $44.2 million. On…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Primoris Services Corp. (PRIM) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $44.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of 81 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 98 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 72 cents per share.

The construction contractor posted revenue of $1.65 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.5 billion.

Primoris Services expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.20 to $4.40 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRIM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRIM

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.