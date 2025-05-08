Primo Brands: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Primo Brands Corporation (PRMB) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $28.7 million.…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Primo Brands Corporation (PRMB) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $28.7 million.

The Tampa, Florida-based company said it had profit of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 29 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The maker of pure-play water solutions posted revenue of $1.61 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.62 billion.

