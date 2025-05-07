Primerica: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Primerica Inc. (PRI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $169.1 million. On…

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Primerica Inc. (PRI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $169.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Duluth, Georgia-based company said it had net income of $5.05. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $5.02 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.77 per share.

The life insurance and financial products company posted revenue of $804.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $803.6 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $787.4 million.

