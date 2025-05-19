PrimeEnergy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — PrimeEnergy Corp. (PNRG) on Monday reported earnings of $9.1 million in its first quarter.…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — PrimeEnergy Corp. (PNRG) on Monday reported earnings of $9.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of $3.72.

The investor in the oil and gas industry posted revenue of $50.1 million in the period.

