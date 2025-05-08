Prestige Consumer Healthcare: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income…

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $50.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tarrytown, New York-based company said it had net income of $1. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.32 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.30 per share.

The medicine distributor posted revenue of $296.5 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $288.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $214.6 million, or $4.29 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.14 billion.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare expects full-year earnings to be $4.70 to $4.82 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.14 billion to $1.16 billion.

