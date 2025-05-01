Live Radio
Preformed Line: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 1, 2025, 5:12 PM

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (AP) — MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (AP) — Preformed Line Products Co. (PLPC) on Thursday reported profit of $11.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mayfield Village, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $2.33.

The wire and hardware provider for energy, telecommunication, cable and data industries posted revenue of $148.5 million in the period.

