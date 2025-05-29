CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 533 534¾ 527¼ 532¾ +2½ Sep 548¼ 550 542¼ 547¾ +2¼ Dec 570¾ 573 565½ 570½ +1¾ Mar 590¾ 593½ 586 590½ +1 May 605¼ 605¾ 598¼ 603¼ +1¼ Jul 614 614 606½ 611¼ +¾ Sep 623¼ 623¼ 623¼ 623¼ +¼ Dec 637½ 638¼ 635 635¼ —3¾ Mar 650 650 650 650 —1½ Est. sales 74,794. Wed.’s sales 113,828 Wed.’s open int 475,841, up 116 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 452¼ 453 443½ 446¼ —4¾ Sep 431 431¼ 425¾ 427 —2¾ Dec 444½ 444¾ 439¼ 440¾ —2¾ Mar 459 459¾ 454 455½ —2¾ May 468¾ 468¾ 463¼ 464 —3½ Jul 473¼ 473¼ 468¼ 469¼ —3½ Sep 457¼ 457¼ 454¼ 454½ —4 Dec 462 462½ 458 459 —3¼ Mar 470½ 471¼ 469¾ 470½ —3¼ Dec 459¼ 464 459 464 +1½ Est. sales 246,918. Wed.’s sales 383,610 Wed.’s open int 1,663,150, up 8,336 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 369½ 376¼ 367¼ 375 +5 Sep 362¾ 368¼ 362¼ 368¼ +5½ Dec 354¾ 359 354 358¾ +6¼ Est. sales 726. Wed.’s sales 1,077 Wed.’s open int 2,835, up 179 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 1055½ 1055¾ 1040 1049½ +1 Aug 1052¾ 1052¾ 1037¼ 1045½ +¼ Sep 1036¾ 1036¾ 1021¾ 1027¼ —2¼ Nov 1044¾ 1044¾ 1029 1034¾ —2¾ Jan 1058 1058 1042¾ 1047¾ —3 Mar 1065½ 1066½ 1051¼ 1055¾ —3¼ May 1073½ 1073½ 1060¼ 1064¾ —3¼ Jul 1081¼ 1082 1068¾ 1073¼ —3½ Nov 1051¾ 1051¾ 1040 1042¾ —2¾ Est. sales 177,434. Wed.’s sales 172,447 Wed.’s open int 867,653, up 7,799

