CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|533
|534¾
|527¼
|532¾
|+2½
|Sep
|548¼
|550
|542¼
|547¾
|+2¼
|Dec
|570¾
|573
|565½
|570½
|+1¾
|Mar
|590¾
|593½
|586
|590½
|+1
|May
|605¼
|605¾
|598¼
|603¼
|+1¼
|Jul
|614
|614
|606½
|611¼
|+¾
|Sep
|623¼
|623¼
|623¼
|623¼
|+¼
|Dec
|637½
|638¼
|635
|635¼
|—3¾
|Mar
|650
|650
|650
|650
|—1½
|Est. sales 74,794.
|Wed.’s sales 113,828
|Wed.’s open int 475,841,
|up 116
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|452¼
|453
|443½
|446¼
|—4¾
|Sep
|431
|431¼
|425¾
|427
|—2¾
|Dec
|444½
|444¾
|439¼
|440¾
|—2¾
|Mar
|459
|459¾
|454
|455½
|—2¾
|May
|468¾
|468¾
|463¼
|464
|—3½
|Jul
|473¼
|473¼
|468¼
|469¼
|—3½
|Sep
|457¼
|457¼
|454¼
|454½
|—4
|Dec
|462
|462½
|458
|459
|—3¼
|Mar
|470½
|471¼
|469¾
|470½
|—3¼
|Dec
|459¼
|464
|459
|464
|+1½
|Est. sales 246,918.
|Wed.’s sales 383,610
|Wed.’s open int 1,663,150,
|up 8,336
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|369½
|376¼
|367¼
|375
|+5
|Sep
|362¾
|368¼
|362¼
|368¼
|+5½
|Dec
|354¾
|359
|354
|358¾
|+6¼
|Est. sales 726.
|Wed.’s sales 1,077
|Wed.’s open int 2,835,
|up 179
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1055½
|1055¾
|1040
|1049½
|+1
|Aug
|1052¾
|1052¾
|1037¼
|1045½
|+¼
|Sep
|1036¾
|1036¾
|1021¾
|1027¼
|—2¼
|Nov
|1044¾
|1044¾
|1029
|1034¾
|—2¾
|Jan
|1058
|1058
|1042¾
|1047¾
|—3
|Mar
|1065½
|1066½
|1051¼
|1055¾
|—3¼
|May
|1073½
|1073½
|1060¼
|1064¾
|—3¼
|Jul
|1081¼
|1082
|1068¾
|1073¼
|—3½
|Nov
|1051¾
|1051¾
|1040
|1042¾
|—2¾
|Est. sales 177,434.
|Wed.’s sales 172,447
|Wed.’s open int 867,653,
|up 7,799
