Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Preclosing

Preclosing

The Associated Press

May 29, 2025, 1:59 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 533 534¾ 527¼ 532¾ +2½
Sep 548¼ 550 542¼ 547¾ +2¼
Dec 570¾ 573 565½ 570½ +1¾
Mar 590¾ 593½ 586 590½ +1
May 605¼ 605¾ 598¼ 603¼ +1¼
Jul 614 614 606½ 611¼
Sep 623¼ 623¼ 623¼ 623¼
Dec 637½ 638¼ 635 635¼ —3¾
Mar 650 650 650 650 —1½
Est. sales 74,794. Wed.’s sales 113,828
Wed.’s open int 475,841, up 116
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 452¼ 453 443½ 446¼ —4¾
Sep 431 431¼ 425¾ 427 —2¾
Dec 444½ 444¾ 439¼ 440¾ —2¾
Mar 459 459¾ 454 455½ —2¾
May 468¾ 468¾ 463¼ 464 —3½
Jul 473¼ 473¼ 468¼ 469¼ —3½
Sep 457¼ 457¼ 454¼ 454½ —4
Dec 462 462½ 458 459 —3¼
Mar 470½ 471¼ 469¾ 470½ —3¼
Dec 459¼ 464 459 464 +1½
Est. sales 246,918. Wed.’s sales 383,610
Wed.’s open int 1,663,150, up 8,336
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 369½ 376¼ 367¼ 375 +5
Sep 362¾ 368¼ 362¼ 368¼ +5½
Dec 354¾ 359 354 358¾ +6¼
Est. sales 726. Wed.’s sales 1,077
Wed.’s open int 2,835, up 179
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 1055½ 1055¾ 1040 1049½ +1
Aug 1052¾ 1052¾ 1037¼ 1045½
Sep 1036¾ 1036¾ 1021¾ 1027¼ —2¼
Nov 1044¾ 1044¾ 1029 1034¾ —2¾
Jan 1058 1058 1042¾ 1047¾ —3
Mar 1065½ 1066½ 1051¼ 1055¾ —3¼
May 1073½ 1073½ 1060¼ 1064¾ —3¼
Jul 1081¼ 1082 1068¾ 1073¼ —3½
Nov 1051¾ 1051¾ 1040 1042¾ —2¾
Est. sales 177,434. Wed.’s sales 172,447
Wed.’s open int 867,653, up 7,799

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up