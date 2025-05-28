CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|531
|535¾
|526¾
|529
|+½
|Sep
|547½
|551¼
|542¼
|544¾
|+½
|Dec
|569
|574½
|565½
|567¾
|+¼
|Mar
|591
|595
|586½
|589
|+¼
|May
|603
|606¾
|598¾
|601½
|+¾
|Jul
|610¾
|614
|607¾
|610
|+1¼
|Sep
|624¼
|625¼
|620½
|622½
|+1¼
|Dec
|641¼
|641¼
|636½
|638½
|+1¼
|Est. sales 95,443.
|Tue.’s sales 120,881
|Tue.’s open int 475,725,
|up 4,077
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|459½
|463
|450
|450½
|—9
|Sep
|434
|437
|429¼
|429¾
|—4
|Dec
|447
|449½
|443
|443
|—3½
|Mar
|461½
|464¼
|457¾
|458
|—3¼
|May
|470¾
|473
|467
|467
|—3¼
|Jul
|476
|477¼
|471¾
|472
|—3½
|Sep
|460¼
|461½
|457½
|458¼
|—1¾
|Dec
|464
|465
|461¼
|461¾
|—2
|Mar
|474
|474
|473¾
|473¾
|—1½
|Jul
|483½
|483½
|483½
|483½
|—
|¾
|Dec
|460
|462¼
|460
|462¼
|+2
|Est. sales 327,048.
|Tue.’s sales 284,494
|Tue.’s open int 1,654,814,
|up 3,051
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|360
|370
|358¾
|370
|+10
|Sep
|358
|360
|358
|360
|+6¾
|Dec
|353½
|355
|349¾
|349¾
|—2
|Est. sales 889.
|Tue.’s sales 557
|Tue.’s open int 2,656,
|up 28
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1061¾
|1064¼
|1048¼
|1048¼
|—14¼
|Aug
|1057¾
|1060
|1045
|1045
|—13
|Sep
|1041¼
|1043¾
|1029
|1029¼
|—12¾
|Nov
|1050½
|1052½
|1036¾
|1037¼
|—13½
|Jan
|1064½
|1066
|1050¼
|1050¼
|—14
|Mar
|1071
|1073½
|1058½
|1058¾
|—13
|May
|1080¼
|1082
|1067½
|1067½
|—12½
|Jul
|1088¼
|1090
|1076
|1076
|—12¼
|Aug
|1078¼
|1078¼
|1071
|1071
|—10¾
|Sep
|1060¼
|1060¼
|1060¼
|1060¼
|+1
|Nov
|1053
|1057
|1045½
|1045½
|—9¼
|Jul
|1068
|1068
|1067¼
|1067¼
|—11¼
|Est. sales 146,943.
|Tue.’s sales 151,825
|Tue.’s open int 859,854,
|up 7,612
