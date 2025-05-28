Live Radio
Preclosing

The Associated Press

May 28, 2025, 2:09 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 531 535¾ 526¾ 529
Sep 547½ 551¼ 542¼ 544¾
Dec 569 574½ 565½ 567¾
Mar 591 595 586½ 589
May 603 606¾ 598¾ 601½
Jul 610¾ 614 607¾ 610 +1¼
Sep 624¼ 625¼ 620½ 622½ +1¼
Dec 641¼ 641¼ 636½ 638½ +1¼
Est. sales 95,443. Tue.’s sales 120,881
Tue.’s open int 475,725, up 4,077
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 459½ 463 450 450½ —9
Sep 434 437 429¼ 429¾ —4
Dec 447 449½ 443 443 —3½
Mar 461½ 464¼ 457¾ 458 —3¼
May 470¾ 473 467 467 —3¼
Jul 476 477¼ 471¾ 472 —3½
Sep 460¼ 461½ 457½ 458¼ —1¾
Dec 464 465 461¼ 461¾ —2
Mar 474 474 473¾ 473¾ —1½
Jul 483½ 483½ 483½ 483½ ¾
Dec 460 462¼ 460 462¼ +2
Est. sales 327,048. Tue.’s sales 284,494
Tue.’s open int 1,654,814, up 3,051
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 360 370 358¾ 370 +10
Sep 358 360 358 360 +6¾
Dec 353½ 355 349¾ 349¾ —2
Est. sales 889. Tue.’s sales 557
Tue.’s open int 2,656, up 28
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 1061¾ 1064¼ 1048¼ 1048¼ —14¼
Aug 1057¾ 1060 1045 1045 —13
Sep 1041¼ 1043¾ 1029 1029¼ —12¾
Nov 1050½ 1052½ 1036¾ 1037¼ —13½
Jan 1064½ 1066 1050¼ 1050¼ —14
Mar 1071 1073½ 1058½ 1058¾ —13
May 1080¼ 1082 1067½ 1067½ —12½
Jul 1088¼ 1090 1076 1076 —12¼
Aug 1078¼ 1078¼ 1071 1071 —10¾
Sep 1060¼ 1060¼ 1060¼ 1060¼ +1
Nov 1053 1057 1045½ 1045½ —9¼
Jul 1068 1068 1067¼ 1067¼ —11¼
Est. sales 146,943. Tue.’s sales 151,825
Tue.’s open int 859,854, up 7,612

