CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 531 535¾ 526¾ 529 +½ Sep 547½ 551¼ 542¼ 544¾ +½ Dec 569 574½ 565½ 567¾ +¼ Mar 591 595 586½ 589 +¼ May 603 606¾ 598¾ 601½ +¾ Jul 610¾ 614 607¾ 610 +1¼ Sep 624¼ 625¼ 620½ 622½ +1¼ Dec 641¼ 641¼ 636½ 638½ +1¼ Est. sales 95,443. Tue.’s sales 120,881 Tue.’s open int 475,725, up 4,077 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 459½ 463 450 450½ —9 Sep 434 437 429¼ 429¾ —4 Dec 447 449½ 443 443 —3½ Mar 461½ 464¼ 457¾ 458 —3¼ May 470¾ 473 467 467 —3¼ Jul 476 477¼ 471¾ 472 —3½ Sep 460¼ 461½ 457½ 458¼ —1¾ Dec 464 465 461¼ 461¾ —2 Mar 474 474 473¾ 473¾ —1½ Jul 483½ 483½ 483½ 483½ — ¾ Dec 460 462¼ 460 462¼ +2 Est. sales 327,048. Tue.’s sales 284,494 Tue.’s open int 1,654,814, up 3,051 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 360 370 358¾ 370 +10 Sep 358 360 358 360 +6¾ Dec 353½ 355 349¾ 349¾ —2 Est. sales 889. Tue.’s sales 557 Tue.’s open int 2,656, up 28 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 1061¾ 1064¼ 1048¼ 1048¼ —14¼ Aug 1057¾ 1060 1045 1045 —13 Sep 1041¼ 1043¾ 1029 1029¼ —12¾ Nov 1050½ 1052½ 1036¾ 1037¼ —13½ Jan 1064½ 1066 1050¼ 1050¼ —14 Mar 1071 1073½ 1058½ 1058¾ —13 May 1080¼ 1082 1067½ 1067½ —12½ Jul 1088¼ 1090 1076 1076 —12¼ Aug 1078¼ 1078¼ 1071 1071 —10¾ Sep 1060¼ 1060¼ 1060¼ 1060¼ +1 Nov 1053 1057 1045½ 1045½ —9¼ Jul 1068 1068 1067¼ 1067¼ —11¼ Est. sales 146,943. Tue.’s sales 151,825 Tue.’s open int 859,854, up 7,612

