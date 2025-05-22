CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|548¼
|552
|541¼
|544¼
|—5
|Sep
|563
|567¼
|556
|560½
|—3¼
|Dec
|585
|589¼
|578
|583½
|—2
|Mar
|604½
|608¼
|597¼
|602¾
|—1¾
|May
|612¼
|619¼
|609
|614½
|—1
|Jul
|619¾
|625
|617
|621
|—1¼
|Sep
|630½
|635
|630½
|631¼
|—2¾
|Dec
|645½
|652½
|644½
|646½
|—3½
|Est. sales 140,254.
|Wed.’s sales 131,936
|Wed.’s open int 467,863
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|459¼
|464¾
|456½
|462½
|+1½
|Sep
|441
|444¼
|439¼
|440¾
|—2
|Dec
|454¼
|456½
|451¾
|452¾
|—2¾
|Mar
|468¾
|471
|466¾
|467¾
|—2¼
|May
|473¾
|479¼
|473¾
|476
|—2¼
|Jul
|481
|483¼
|479¼
|480¼
|—2¼
|Sep
|463¾
|466¾
|462¼
|464¾
|—1
|Dec
|466½
|469¾
|464¼
|467
|—1¼
|Mar
|477½
|480½
|477½
|478¼
|—1½
|May
|486½
|486½
|486½
|486½
|+¾
|Dec
|462¾
|464½
|462¼
|464½
|+1¼
|Est. sales 333,235.
|Wed.’s sales 375,418
|Wed.’s open int 1,642,500,
|up 4,544
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|359¼
|360
|353½
|359¼
|—
|¼
|Sep
|348½
|348½
|348½
|348½
|—1¾
|Dec
|352
|352
|347½
|347½
|—4
|Mar
|354½
|354½
|354½
|354½
|Est. sales 336.
|Wed.’s sales 350
|Wed.’s open int 2,565
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1057
|1070¾
|1051
|1066¾
|+4
|Aug
|1054¼
|1065½
|1047¼
|1061¾
|+2¾
|Sep
|1039½
|1049
|1033
|1046½
|+2
|Nov
|1047
|1056½
|1040½
|1054¾
|+2½
|Jan
|1061
|1068¾
|1052½
|1066¾
|+2¼
|Mar
|1066¼
|1075½
|1059¾
|1073
|+2
|May
|1070¼
|1083
|1067¾
|1081¼
|+2½
|Jul
|1080
|1091
|1075¼
|1089½
|+3
|Nov
|1045
|1055
|1040
|1054¼
|+3½
|Est. sales 192,000.
|Wed.’s sales 265,657
|Wed.’s open int 840,393
