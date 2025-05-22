Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Preclosing

Preclosing

The Associated Press

May 22, 2025, 2:02 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 548¼ 552 541¼ 544¼ —5
Sep 563 567¼ 556 560½ —3¼
Dec 585 589¼ 578 583½ —2
Mar 604½ 608¼ 597¼ 602¾ —1¾
May 612¼ 619¼ 609 614½ —1
Jul 619¾ 625 617 621 —1¼
Sep 630½ 635 630½ 631¼ —2¾
Dec 645½ 652½ 644½ 646½ —3½
Est. sales 140,254. Wed.’s sales 131,936
Wed.’s open int 467,863
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 459¼ 464¾ 456½ 462½ +1½
Sep 441 444¼ 439¼ 440¾ —2
Dec 454¼ 456½ 451¾ 452¾ —2¾
Mar 468¾ 471 466¾ 467¾ —2¼
May 473¾ 479¼ 473¾ 476 —2¼
Jul 481 483¼ 479¼ 480¼ —2¼
Sep 463¾ 466¾ 462¼ 464¾ —1
Dec 466½ 469¾ 464¼ 467 —1¼
Mar 477½ 480½ 477½ 478¼ —1½
May 486½ 486½ 486½ 486½
Dec 462¾ 464½ 462¼ 464½ +1¼
Est. sales 333,235. Wed.’s sales 375,418
Wed.’s open int 1,642,500, up 4,544
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 359¼ 360 353½ 359¼ ¼
Sep 348½ 348½ 348½ 348½ —1¾
Dec 352 352 347½ 347½ —4
Mar 354½ 354½ 354½ 354½
Est. sales 336. Wed.’s sales 350
Wed.’s open int 2,565
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 1057 1070¾ 1051 1066¾ +4
Aug 1054¼ 1065½ 1047¼ 1061¾ +2¾
Sep 1039½ 1049 1033 1046½ +2
Nov 1047 1056½ 1040½ 1054¾ +2½
Jan 1061 1068¾ 1052½ 1066¾ +2¼
Mar 1066¼ 1075½ 1059¾ 1073 +2
May 1070¼ 1083 1067¾ 1081¼ +2½
Jul 1080 1091 1075¼ 1089½ +3
Nov 1045 1055 1040 1054¼ +3½
Est. sales 192,000. Wed.’s sales 265,657
Wed.’s open int 840,393

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up