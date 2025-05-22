CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 548¼ 552 541¼ 544¼ —5 Sep 563 567¼ 556 560½ —3¼ Dec 585 589¼ 578 583½ —2 Mar 604½ 608¼ 597¼ 602¾ —1¾ May 612¼ 619¼ 609 614½ —1 Jul 619¾ 625 617 621 —1¼ Sep 630½ 635 630½ 631¼ —2¾ Dec 645½ 652½ 644½ 646½ —3½ Est. sales 140,254. Wed.’s sales 131,936 Wed.’s open int 467,863 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 459¼ 464¾ 456½ 462½ +1½ Sep 441 444¼ 439¼ 440¾ —2 Dec 454¼ 456½ 451¾ 452¾ —2¾ Mar 468¾ 471 466¾ 467¾ —2¼ May 473¾ 479¼ 473¾ 476 —2¼ Jul 481 483¼ 479¼ 480¼ —2¼ Sep 463¾ 466¾ 462¼ 464¾ —1 Dec 466½ 469¾ 464¼ 467 —1¼ Mar 477½ 480½ 477½ 478¼ —1½ May 486½ 486½ 486½ 486½ +¾ Dec 462¾ 464½ 462¼ 464½ +1¼ Est. sales 333,235. Wed.’s sales 375,418 Wed.’s open int 1,642,500, up 4,544 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 359¼ 360 353½ 359¼ — ¼ Sep 348½ 348½ 348½ 348½ —1¾ Dec 352 352 347½ 347½ —4 Mar 354½ 354½ 354½ 354½ Est. sales 336. Wed.’s sales 350 Wed.’s open int 2,565 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 1057 1070¾ 1051 1066¾ +4 Aug 1054¼ 1065½ 1047¼ 1061¾ +2¾ Sep 1039½ 1049 1033 1046½ +2 Nov 1047 1056½ 1040½ 1054¾ +2½ Jan 1061 1068¾ 1052½ 1066¾ +2¼ Mar 1066¼ 1075½ 1059¾ 1073 +2 May 1070¼ 1083 1067¾ 1081¼ +2½ Jul 1080 1091 1075¼ 1089½ +3 Nov 1045 1055 1040 1054¼ +3½ Est. sales 192,000. Wed.’s sales 265,657 Wed.’s open int 840,393

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.