Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Preclosing

Preclosing

The Associated Press

May 21, 2025, 2:05 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 546 556¼ 545 547¾ +1¾
Sep 559¾ 570½ 559 562¼ +2½
Dec 580¼ 591¾ 580 583¾ +3½
Mar 599 610½ 599 602½ +3½
May 610¾ 621¼ 609¾ 613¾ +4
Jul 619¼ 628 618½ 622¼ +5¾
Sep 631 639¾ 631 632 +3¾
Dec 650 651¾ 647¼ 648½ +4½
Mar 657½ 667 657½ 667 +11
May 664 664 664 664 +4¼
Est. sales 113,665. Tue.’s sales 135,279
Tue.’s open int 478,028
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 454½ 462 453½ 459¾ +5¼
Sep 435¼ 443½ 435 442¼ +7
Dec 448½ 456 448¼ 454¾ +6¼
Mar 462¼ 470¼ 462¼ 469¼ +6¼
May 470¾ 478½ 470¾ 477½ +6¼
Jul 474¾ 482½ 474¾ 481½ +6
Sep 460¾ 466¼ 460¾ 466 +5¼
Dec 463¼ 469¼ 463¼ 468 +3¾
Mar 477½ 480¼ 477 479½ +3½
Jul 487 488 487 488 +3¼
Dec 462 464½ 462 464½ +3
Est. sales 334,538. Tue.’s sales 411,392
Tue.’s open int 1,637,956, up 6,331
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 358 360 355½ 359¾ +3¼
Sep 348 350¼ 348 350¼ +3
Dec 348¾ 352 348¾ 352 +2¼
Est. sales 277. Tue.’s sales 420
Tue.’s open int 2,640
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 1052¾ 1067½ 1052¾ 1061¾ +8¾
Aug 1049½ 1063½ 1049½ 1058¼ +8
Sep 1033 1048½ 1033 1044 +10
Nov 1041 1056¾ 1041 1052 +11
Jan 1053¾ 1068¼ 1053¾ 1064¼ +11¼
Mar 1061 1075 1061 1071 +10½
May 1067 1082¼ 1067 1078¾ +10¼
Jul 1075 1089¾ 1075 1087 +10¾
Nov 1040¾ 1053¾ 1040¾ 1052 +9
Jan 1056¾ 1063 1056¾ 1063 +9¾
Est. sales 232,726. Tue.’s sales 191,582
Tue.’s open int 844,860, up 1,101

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up