CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 546 556¼ 545 547¾ +1¾ Sep 559¾ 570½ 559 562¼ +2½ Dec 580¼ 591¾ 580 583¾ +3½ Mar 599 610½ 599 602½ +3½ May 610¾ 621¼ 609¾ 613¾ +4 Jul 619¼ 628 618½ 622¼ +5¾ Sep 631 639¾ 631 632 +3¾ Dec 650 651¾ 647¼ 648½ +4½ Mar 657½ 667 657½ 667 +11 May 664 664 664 664 +4¼ Est. sales 113,665. Tue.’s sales 135,279 Tue.’s open int 478,028 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 454½ 462 453½ 459¾ +5¼ Sep 435¼ 443½ 435 442¼ +7 Dec 448½ 456 448¼ 454¾ +6¼ Mar 462¼ 470¼ 462¼ 469¼ +6¼ May 470¾ 478½ 470¾ 477½ +6¼ Jul 474¾ 482½ 474¾ 481½ +6 Sep 460¾ 466¼ 460¾ 466 +5¼ Dec 463¼ 469¼ 463¼ 468 +3¾ Mar 477½ 480¼ 477 479½ +3½ Jul 487 488 487 488 +3¼ Dec 462 464½ 462 464½ +3 Est. sales 334,538. Tue.’s sales 411,392 Tue.’s open int 1,637,956, up 6,331 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 358 360 355½ 359¾ +3¼ Sep 348 350¼ 348 350¼ +3 Dec 348¾ 352 348¾ 352 +2¼ Est. sales 277. Tue.’s sales 420 Tue.’s open int 2,640 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 1052¾ 1067½ 1052¾ 1061¾ +8¾ Aug 1049½ 1063½ 1049½ 1058¼ +8 Sep 1033 1048½ 1033 1044 +10 Nov 1041 1056¾ 1041 1052 +11 Jan 1053¾ 1068¼ 1053¾ 1064¼ +11¼ Mar 1061 1075 1061 1071 +10½ May 1067 1082¼ 1067 1078¾ +10¼ Jul 1075 1089¾ 1075 1087 +10¾ Nov 1040¾ 1053¾ 1040¾ 1052 +9 Jan 1056¾ 1063 1056¾ 1063 +9¾ Est. sales 232,726. Tue.’s sales 191,582 Tue.’s open int 844,860, up 1,101

