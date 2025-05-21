CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|546
|556¼
|545
|547¾
|+1¾
|Sep
|559¾
|570½
|559
|562¼
|+2½
|Dec
|580¼
|591¾
|580
|583¾
|+3½
|Mar
|599
|610½
|599
|602½
|+3½
|May
|610¾
|621¼
|609¾
|613¾
|+4
|Jul
|619¼
|628
|618½
|622¼
|+5¾
|Sep
|631
|639¾
|631
|632
|+3¾
|Dec
|650
|651¾
|647¼
|648½
|+4½
|Mar
|657½
|667
|657½
|667
|+11
|May
|664
|664
|664
|664
|+4¼
|Est. sales 113,665.
|Tue.’s sales 135,279
|Tue.’s open int 478,028
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|454½
|462
|453½
|459¾
|+5¼
|Sep
|435¼
|443½
|435
|442¼
|+7
|Dec
|448½
|456
|448¼
|454¾
|+6¼
|Mar
|462¼
|470¼
|462¼
|469¼
|+6¼
|May
|470¾
|478½
|470¾
|477½
|+6¼
|Jul
|474¾
|482½
|474¾
|481½
|+6
|Sep
|460¾
|466¼
|460¾
|466
|+5¼
|Dec
|463¼
|469¼
|463¼
|468
|+3¾
|Mar
|477½
|480¼
|477
|479½
|+3½
|Jul
|487
|488
|487
|488
|+3¼
|Dec
|462
|464½
|462
|464½
|+3
|Est. sales 334,538.
|Tue.’s sales 411,392
|Tue.’s open int 1,637,956,
|up 6,331
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|358
|360
|355½
|359¾
|+3¼
|Sep
|348
|350¼
|348
|350¼
|+3
|Dec
|348¾
|352
|348¾
|352
|+2¼
|Est. sales 277.
|Tue.’s sales 420
|Tue.’s open int 2,640
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1052¾
|1067½
|1052¾
|1061¾
|+8¾
|Aug
|1049½
|1063½
|1049½
|1058¼
|+8
|Sep
|1033
|1048½
|1033
|1044
|+10
|Nov
|1041
|1056¾
|1041
|1052
|+11
|Jan
|1053¾
|1068¼
|1053¾
|1064¼
|+11¼
|Mar
|1061
|1075
|1061
|1071
|+10½
|May
|1067
|1082¼
|1067
|1078¾
|+10¼
|Jul
|1075
|1089¾
|1075
|1087
|+10¾
|Nov
|1040¾
|1053¾
|1040¾
|1052
|+9
|Jan
|1056¾
|1063
|1056¾
|1063
|+9¾
|Est. sales 232,726.
|Tue.’s sales 191,582
|Tue.’s open int 844,860,
|up 1,101
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.