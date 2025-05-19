CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|527
|536
|524½
|528
|+3
|Sep
|540
|549½
|538½
|542¼
|+3¼
|Dec
|560¾
|570½
|560
|563¾
|+3
|Mar
|580
|589¼
|579¾
|583
|+2¾
|May
|592¾
|600½
|591½
|594½
|+2½
|Jul
|600½
|607½
|599½
|602¼
|+2¼
|Sep
|614¼
|614¼
|611¼
|614
|+1½
|Dec
|630
|635¼
|628
|629¾
|+1¼
|Mar
|641½
|641½
|641½
|641½
|+¼
|Est. sales 92,166.
|Fri.’s sales 82,219
|Fri.’s open int 482,560,
|up 382
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|443½
|449¼
|443
|446
|+2½
|Sep
|420¾
|427¼
|420¾
|427
|+5½
|Dec
|434½
|441
|434½
|440½
|+5
|Mar
|449¾
|455¾
|449¾
|455¼
|+4¾
|May
|458¼
|464¼
|458¼
|464
|+5
|Jul
|462¾
|468½
|462¾
|468¼
|+4½
|Sep
|449¾
|455
|449¾
|455
|+4½
|Dec
|453¾
|459¼
|453¾
|459
|+4¼
|Mar
|467½
|469
|467½
|469
|+3
|Est. sales 302,017.
|Fri.’s sales 345,361
|Fri.’s open int 1,625,747,
|up 21,449
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|343¼
|357
|342¾
|356½
|+14
|Sep
|334
|346½
|334
|346½
|+10½
|Dec
|340
|348¼
|340
|348¼
|+12¾
|Est. sales 371.
|Fri.’s sales 197
|Fri.’s open int 2,890
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1050¼
|1056
|1045¾
|1047¾
|—2¼
|Aug
|1046½
|1051¾
|1043
|1044¾
|—1½
|Sep
|1029
|1034
|1026½
|1028¼
|—1¼
|Nov
|1034¾
|1040¼
|1032½
|1034¾
|—
|¾
|Jan
|1046
|1051½
|1044¼
|1046¾
|—
|¼
|Mar
|1051¾
|1058½
|1051
|1054½
|+1
|May
|1060
|1066¼
|1059¼
|1063
|+1¼
|Jul
|1067¾
|1074¼
|1067¾
|1071¼
|+1½
|Nov
|1035½
|1042¾
|1035¼
|1040
|+2¼
|Est. sales 125,118.
|Fri.’s sales 209,199
|Fri.’s open int 842,763,
|up 6,152
