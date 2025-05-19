Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Preclosing

Preclosing

The Associated Press

May 19, 2025, 2:01 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 527 536 524½ 528 +3
Sep 540 549½ 538½ 542¼ +3¼
Dec 560¾ 570½ 560 563¾ +3
Mar 580 589¼ 579¾ 583 +2¾
May 592¾ 600½ 591½ 594½ +2½
Jul 600½ 607½ 599½ 602¼ +2¼
Sep 614¼ 614¼ 611¼ 614 +1½
Dec 630 635¼ 628 629¾ +1¼
Mar 641½ 641½ 641½ 641½
Est. sales 92,166. Fri.’s sales 82,219
Fri.’s open int 482,560, up 382
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 443½ 449¼ 443 446 +2½
Sep 420¾ 427¼ 420¾ 427 +5½
Dec 434½ 441 434½ 440½ +5
Mar 449¾ 455¾ 449¾ 455¼ +4¾
May 458¼ 464¼ 458¼ 464 +5
Jul 462¾ 468½ 462¾ 468¼ +4½
Sep 449¾ 455 449¾ 455 +4½
Dec 453¾ 459¼ 453¾ 459 +4¼
Mar 467½ 469 467½ 469 +3
Est. sales 302,017. Fri.’s sales 345,361
Fri.’s open int 1,625,747, up 21,449
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 343¼ 357 342¾ 356½ +14
Sep 334 346½ 334 346½ +10½
Dec 340 348¼ 340 348¼ +12¾
Est. sales 371. Fri.’s sales 197
Fri.’s open int 2,890
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 1050¼ 1056 1045¾ 1047¾ —2¼
Aug 1046½ 1051¾ 1043 1044¾ —1½
Sep 1029 1034 1026½ 1028¼ —1¼
Nov 1034¾ 1040¼ 1032½ 1034¾ ¾
Jan 1046 1051½ 1044¼ 1046¾ ¼
Mar 1051¾ 1058½ 1051 1054½ +1
May 1060 1066¼ 1059¼ 1063 +1¼
Jul 1067¾ 1074¼ 1067¾ 1071¼ +1½
Nov 1035½ 1042¾ 1035¼ 1040 +2¼
Est. sales 125,118. Fri.’s sales 209,199
Fri.’s open int 842,763, up 6,152

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up