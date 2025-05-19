CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 527 536 524½ 528 +3 Sep 540 549½ 538½ 542¼ +3¼ Dec 560¾ 570½ 560 563¾ +3 Mar 580 589¼ 579¾ 583 +2¾ May 592¾ 600½ 591½ 594½ +2½ Jul 600½ 607½ 599½ 602¼ +2¼ Sep 614¼ 614¼ 611¼ 614 +1½ Dec 630 635¼ 628 629¾ +1¼ Mar 641½ 641½ 641½ 641½ +¼ Est. sales 92,166. Fri.’s sales 82,219 Fri.’s open int 482,560, up 382 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 443½ 449¼ 443 446 +2½ Sep 420¾ 427¼ 420¾ 427 +5½ Dec 434½ 441 434½ 440½ +5 Mar 449¾ 455¾ 449¾ 455¼ +4¾ May 458¼ 464¼ 458¼ 464 +5 Jul 462¾ 468½ 462¾ 468¼ +4½ Sep 449¾ 455 449¾ 455 +4½ Dec 453¾ 459¼ 453¾ 459 +4¼ Mar 467½ 469 467½ 469 +3 Est. sales 302,017. Fri.’s sales 345,361 Fri.’s open int 1,625,747, up 21,449 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 343¼ 357 342¾ 356½ +14 Sep 334 346½ 334 346½ +10½ Dec 340 348¼ 340 348¼ +12¾ Est. sales 371. Fri.’s sales 197 Fri.’s open int 2,890 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 1050¼ 1056 1045¾ 1047¾ —2¼ Aug 1046½ 1051¾ 1043 1044¾ —1½ Sep 1029 1034 1026½ 1028¼ —1¼ Nov 1034¾ 1040¼ 1032½ 1034¾ — ¾ Jan 1046 1051½ 1044¼ 1046¾ — ¼ Mar 1051¾ 1058½ 1051 1054½ +1 May 1060 1066¼ 1059¼ 1063 +1¼ Jul 1067¾ 1074¼ 1067¾ 1071¼ +1½ Nov 1035½ 1042¾ 1035¼ 1040 +2¼ Est. sales 125,118. Fri.’s sales 209,199 Fri.’s open int 842,763, up 6,152

