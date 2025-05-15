CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|524½
|532
|521¾
|531¾
|+7
|Sep
|538½
|546¼
|536½
|546
|+7
|Dec
|560¼
|568
|558½
|567¼
|+6½
|Mar
|579½
|587
|578
|586½
|+6½
|May
|590½
|598
|589
|597¾
|+6¾
|Jul
|598¼
|605¼
|596
|605¼
|+7½
|Sep
|616
|617
|613½
|617
|+7
|Dec
|627¼
|632¾
|626¼
|632½
|+6¼
|Mar
|640¼
|640¼
|640¼
|640¼
|+1½
|Est. sales 93,783.
|Wed.’s sales 100,011
|Wed.’s open int 484,387,
|up 2,900
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|444¾
|450½
|443½
|448½
|+3
|Sep
|426¾
|429
|422¾
|425½
|—1¾
|Dec
|439½
|442¼
|436¼
|439
|—1½
|Mar
|454¼
|456¾
|451¼
|453½
|—1¾
|May
|462¾
|465
|459¾
|462
|—2
|Jul
|467¾
|469¾
|464½
|466½
|—2½
|Sep
|450¾
|456
|450¾
|453½
|—2
|Dec
|458
|460
|456½
|457¼
|—2¼
|Mar
|470½
|470½
|470½
|470½
|—
|¼
|Est. sales 322,850.
|Wed.’s sales 316,718
|Wed.’s open int 1,597,819,
|up 8,390
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|338¾
|341½
|337¼
|339½
|+¾
|Sep
|332¾
|335
|330¼
|332½
|+¾
|Est. sales 238.
|Wed.’s sales 298
|Wed.’s open int 2,801,
|up 93
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1073
|1073¼
|1046
|1048½
|—29¼
|Aug
|1070¾
|1070¾
|1044¼
|1046
|—28½
|Sep
|1054
|1054
|1028¼
|1029¾
|—26
|Nov
|1057½
|1057¾
|1034
|1035¾
|—25½
|Jan
|1067¾
|1068
|1045½
|1047
|—25
|Mar
|1072¼
|1072¼
|1052
|1053½
|—22¾
|May
|1080½
|1080½
|1060½
|1061½
|—22
|Jul
|1087½
|1087½
|1069
|1070
|—21½
|Aug
|1069¾
|1069¾
|1069¾
|1069¾
|—15
|Nov
|1055½
|1055½
|1041¼
|1042
|—17
|Jan
|1060¾
|1060¾
|1052
|1052
|—17
|Mar
|1069¾
|1069¾
|1069¾
|1069¾
|May
|1074½
|1074½
|1074½
|1074½
|Est. sales 253,376.
|Wed.’s sales 238,117
|Wed.’s open int 834,539,
|up 12,041
