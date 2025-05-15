Live Radio
Preclosing

The Associated Press

May 15, 2025, 2:01 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 524½ 532 521¾ 531¾ +7
Sep 538½ 546¼ 536½ 546 +7
Dec 560¼ 568 558½ 567¼ +6½
Mar 579½ 587 578 586½ +6½
May 590½ 598 589 597¾ +6¾
Jul 598¼ 605¼ 596 605¼ +7½
Sep 616 617 613½ 617 +7
Dec 627¼ 632¾ 626¼ 632½ +6¼
Mar 640¼ 640¼ 640¼ 640¼ +1½
Est. sales 93,783. Wed.’s sales 100,011
Wed.’s open int 484,387, up 2,900
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 444¾ 450½ 443½ 448½ +3
Sep 426¾ 429 422¾ 425½ —1¾
Dec 439½ 442¼ 436¼ 439 —1½
Mar 454¼ 456¾ 451¼ 453½ —1¾
May 462¾ 465 459¾ 462 —2
Jul 467¾ 469¾ 464½ 466½ —2½
Sep 450¾ 456 450¾ 453½ —2
Dec 458 460 456½ 457¼ —2¼
Mar 470½ 470½ 470½ 470½ ¼
Est. sales 322,850. Wed.’s sales 316,718
Wed.’s open int 1,597,819, up 8,390
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 338¾ 341½ 337¼ 339½
Sep 332¾ 335 330¼ 332½
Est. sales 238. Wed.’s sales 298
Wed.’s open int 2,801, up 93
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 1073 1073¼ 1046 1048½ —29¼
Aug 1070¾ 1070¾ 1044¼ 1046 —28½
Sep 1054 1054 1028¼ 1029¾ —26
Nov 1057½ 1057¾ 1034 1035¾ —25½
Jan 1067¾ 1068 1045½ 1047 —25
Mar 1072¼ 1072¼ 1052 1053½ —22¾
May 1080½ 1080½ 1060½ 1061½ —22
Jul 1087½ 1087½ 1069 1070 —21½
Aug 1069¾ 1069¾ 1069¾ 1069¾ —15
Nov 1055½ 1055½ 1041¼ 1042 —17
Jan 1060¾ 1060¾ 1052 1052 —17
Mar 1069¾ 1069¾ 1069¾ 1069¾
May 1074½ 1074½ 1074½ 1074½
Est. sales 253,376. Wed.’s sales 238,117
Wed.’s open int 834,539, up 12,041

