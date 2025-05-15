CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 524½ 532 521¾ 531¾ +7 Sep 538½ 546¼ 536½ 546 +7 Dec 560¼ 568 558½ 567¼ +6½ Mar 579½ 587 578 586½ +6½ May 590½ 598 589 597¾ +6¾ Jul 598¼ 605¼ 596 605¼ +7½ Sep 616 617 613½ 617 +7 Dec 627¼ 632¾ 626¼ 632½ +6¼ Mar 640¼ 640¼ 640¼ 640¼ +1½ Est. sales 93,783. Wed.’s sales 100,011 Wed.’s open int 484,387, up 2,900 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 444¾ 450½ 443½ 448½ +3 Sep 426¾ 429 422¾ 425½ —1¾ Dec 439½ 442¼ 436¼ 439 —1½ Mar 454¼ 456¾ 451¼ 453½ —1¾ May 462¾ 465 459¾ 462 —2 Jul 467¾ 469¾ 464½ 466½ —2½ Sep 450¾ 456 450¾ 453½ —2 Dec 458 460 456½ 457¼ —2¼ Mar 470½ 470½ 470½ 470½ — ¼ Est. sales 322,850. Wed.’s sales 316,718 Wed.’s open int 1,597,819, up 8,390 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 338¾ 341½ 337¼ 339½ +¾ Sep 332¾ 335 330¼ 332½ +¾ Est. sales 238. Wed.’s sales 298 Wed.’s open int 2,801, up 93 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 1073 1073¼ 1046 1048½ —29¼ Aug 1070¾ 1070¾ 1044¼ 1046 —28½ Sep 1054 1054 1028¼ 1029¾ —26 Nov 1057½ 1057¾ 1034 1035¾ —25½ Jan 1067¾ 1068 1045½ 1047 —25 Mar 1072¼ 1072¼ 1052 1053½ —22¾ May 1080½ 1080½ 1060½ 1061½ —22 Jul 1087½ 1087½ 1069 1070 —21½ Aug 1069¾ 1069¾ 1069¾ 1069¾ —15 Nov 1055½ 1055½ 1041¼ 1042 —17 Jan 1060¾ 1060¾ 1052 1052 —17 Mar 1069¾ 1069¾ 1069¾ 1069¾ May 1074½ 1074½ 1074½ 1074½ Est. sales 253,376. Wed.’s sales 238,117 Wed.’s open int 834,539, up 12,041

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.