CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 508¾ +7¼ Jul 518¼ 524¾ 510¾ 523 +5¾ Sep 533¼ 539¼ 525¾ 537¼ +5½ Dec 555¼ 561¼ 548½ 560 +6 Mar 574¾ 580¾ 568¾ 579¼ +6 May 586½ 591¾ 579¾ 590½ +6 Jul 592½ 598¾ 587¾ 597¾ +6½ Sep 602½ 609¾ 600¼ 609¾ +6 Dec 619 626½ 619 626 +6 Jul 631½ 631½ 631½ 631½ +8¼ Est. sales 85,638. Tue.’s sales 124,620 Tue.’s open int 481,487, up 6,565 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 440¼ 440¼ 436¾ 438½ +2½ Jul 443 447¾ 438½ 444½ +2 Sep 428½ 430 424½ 426¾ —1 Dec 441¾ 443 437½ 439¾ —1¼ Mar 457 457¾ 452½ 454½ —1¼ May 465¾ 466¼ 461 463¼ —1¼ Jul 470¼ 471 466 468¼ —1¼ Sep 456½ 457 453½ 454¾ —1¼ Dec 460 460¾ 456¼ 458¾ —1 Mar 471¾ 471¾ 469½ 470¼ —1 Jul 477¼ 477¼ 477 477 —3¼ Jul 480¾ 485 473 477¾ Dec 465½ 465½ 457¼ 461¼ Est. sales 281,084. Tue.’s sales 473,835 Tue.’s open int 1,589,429, up 11,022 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 377¼ Jul 343 346 340 341¾ — ¼ Sep 332¾ 336¾ 332½ 334 — ¾ Dec 332 335¼ 332 335¼ +1 Est. sales 208. Tue.’s sales 400 Tue.’s open int 2,708, up 17 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1075 1075 1048¼ 1067 — ¼ Jul 1073½ 1082 1071½ 1078½ +6 Aug 1071½ 1079½ 1070 1075¼ +5 Sep 1053½ 1059¾ 1051 1056¼ +3½ Nov 1060 1065½ 1056½ 1062 +2½ Jan 1070¼ 1076¼ 1067½ 1072½ +2¼ Mar 1075¼ 1080½ 1072¼ 1077 +1¾ May 1083¼ 1087¼ 1079¼ 1084¼ +1½ Jul 1091½ 1095½ 1087½ 1092¼ +1¼ Aug 1085 1085 1085 1085 +¾ Sep 1060¼ 1062¾ 1055¾ 1062¾ Nov 1059½ 1062½ 1056¼ 1059¾ +1¼ Jan 1067¼ 1069¼ 1067¼ 1069¼ +¼ May 1074½ 1074½ 1074½ 1074½ Jul 1083 1083 1083 1083 +1 Est. sales 203,321. Tue.’s sales 314,498 Tue.’s open int 822,498, up 2,986

