CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|508¾
|+7¼
|Jul
|518¼
|524¾
|510¾
|523
|+5¾
|Sep
|533¼
|539¼
|525¾
|537¼
|+5½
|Dec
|555¼
|561¼
|548½
|560
|+6
|Mar
|574¾
|580¾
|568¾
|579¼
|+6
|May
|586½
|591¾
|579¾
|590½
|+6
|Jul
|592½
|598¾
|587¾
|597¾
|+6½
|Sep
|602½
|609¾
|600¼
|609¾
|+6
|Dec
|619
|626½
|619
|626
|+6
|Jul
|631½
|631½
|631½
|631½
|+8¼
|Est. sales 85,638.
|Tue.’s sales 124,620
|Tue.’s open int 481,487,
|up 6,565
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|440¼
|440¼
|436¾
|438½
|+2½
|Jul
|443
|447¾
|438½
|444½
|+2
|Sep
|428½
|430
|424½
|426¾
|—1
|Dec
|441¾
|443
|437½
|439¾
|—1¼
|Mar
|457
|457¾
|452½
|454½
|—1¼
|May
|465¾
|466¼
|461
|463¼
|—1¼
|Jul
|470¼
|471
|466
|468¼
|—1¼
|Sep
|456½
|457
|453½
|454¾
|—1¼
|Dec
|460
|460¾
|456¼
|458¾
|—1
|Mar
|471¾
|471¾
|469½
|470¼
|—1
|Jul
|477¼
|477¼
|477
|477
|—3¼
|Jul
|480¾
|485
|473
|477¾
|Dec
|465½
|465½
|457¼
|461¼
|Est. sales 281,084.
|Tue.’s sales 473,835
|Tue.’s open int 1,589,429,
|up 11,022
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|377¼
|Jul
|343
|346
|340
|341¾
|—
|¼
|Sep
|332¾
|336¾
|332½
|334
|—
|¾
|Dec
|332
|335¼
|332
|335¼
|+1
|Est. sales 208.
|Tue.’s sales 400
|Tue.’s open int 2,708,
|up 17
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1075
|1075
|1048¼
|1067
|—
|¼
|Jul
|1073½
|1082
|1071½
|1078½
|+6
|Aug
|1071½
|1079½
|1070
|1075¼
|+5
|Sep
|1053½
|1059¾
|1051
|1056¼
|+3½
|Nov
|1060
|1065½
|1056½
|1062
|+2½
|Jan
|1070¼
|1076¼
|1067½
|1072½
|+2¼
|Mar
|1075¼
|1080½
|1072¼
|1077
|+1¾
|May
|1083¼
|1087¼
|1079¼
|1084¼
|+1½
|Jul
|1091½
|1095½
|1087½
|1092¼
|+1¼
|Aug
|1085
|1085
|1085
|1085
|+¾
|Sep
|1060¼
|1062¾
|1055¾
|1062¾
|Nov
|1059½
|1062½
|1056¼
|1059¾
|+1¼
|Jan
|1067¼
|1069¼
|1067¼
|1069¼
|+¼
|May
|1074½
|1074½
|1074½
|1074½
|Jul
|1083
|1083
|1083
|1083
|+1
|Est. sales 203,321.
|Tue.’s sales 314,498
|Tue.’s open int 822,498,
|up 2,986
