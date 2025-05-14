Live Radio
The Associated Press

May 14, 2025

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 508¾ +7¼
Jul 518¼ 524¾ 510¾ 523 +5¾
Sep 533¼ 539¼ 525¾ 537¼ +5½
Dec 555¼ 561¼ 548½ 560 +6
Mar 574¾ 580¾ 568¾ 579¼ +6
May 586½ 591¾ 579¾ 590½ +6
Jul 592½ 598¾ 587¾ 597¾ +6½
Sep 602½ 609¾ 600¼ 609¾ +6
Dec 619 626½ 619 626 +6
Jul 631½ 631½ 631½ 631½ +8¼
Est. sales 85,638. Tue.’s sales 124,620
Tue.’s open int 481,487, up 6,565
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 440¼ 440¼ 436¾ 438½ +2½
Jul 443 447¾ 438½ 444½ +2
Sep 428½ 430 424½ 426¾ —1
Dec 441¾ 443 437½ 439¾ —1¼
Mar 457 457¾ 452½ 454½ —1¼
May 465¾ 466¼ 461 463¼ —1¼
Jul 470¼ 471 466 468¼ —1¼
Sep 456½ 457 453½ 454¾ —1¼
Dec 460 460¾ 456¼ 458¾ —1
Mar 471¾ 471¾ 469½ 470¼ —1
Jul 477¼ 477¼ 477 477 —3¼
Jul 480¾ 485 473 477¾
Dec 465½ 465½ 457¼ 461¼
Est. sales 281,084. Tue.’s sales 473,835
Tue.’s open int 1,589,429, up 11,022
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 377¼
Jul 343 346 340 341¾ ¼
Sep 332¾ 336¾ 332½ 334 ¾
Dec 332 335¼ 332 335¼ +1
Est. sales 208. Tue.’s sales 400
Tue.’s open int 2,708, up 17
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1075 1075 1048¼ 1067 ¼
Jul 1073½ 1082 1071½ 1078½ +6
Aug 1071½ 1079½ 1070 1075¼ +5
Sep 1053½ 1059¾ 1051 1056¼ +3½
Nov 1060 1065½ 1056½ 1062 +2½
Jan 1070¼ 1076¼ 1067½ 1072½ +2¼
Mar 1075¼ 1080½ 1072¼ 1077 +1¾
May 1083¼ 1087¼ 1079¼ 1084¼ +1½
Jul 1091½ 1095½ 1087½ 1092¼ +1¼
Aug 1085 1085 1085 1085
Sep 1060¼ 1062¾ 1055¾ 1062¾
Nov 1059½ 1062½ 1056¼ 1059¾ +1¼
Jan 1067¼ 1069¼ 1067¼ 1069¼
May 1074½ 1074½ 1074½ 1074½
Jul 1083 1083 1083 1083 +1
Est. sales 203,321. Tue.’s sales 314,498
Tue.’s open int 822,498, up 2,986

