The Associated Press

May 8, 2025, 2:00 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 511¼ 511¼ 511 511 —7
Jul 532½ 538½ 525½ 527¼ —7
Sep 549 553¼ 540¼ 542¼ —6¾
Dec 570½ 575¼ 562¼ 564 —7¼
Mar 590¾ 594¼ 581 582¾ —7½
May 601½ 605 592 593¾ —7½
Jul 606½ 610 598½ 600 —8
Sep 618¼ 618¼ 611¾ 611¾ —8¼
Dec 634 634¾ 627 627 —8½
Mar 646¾ 646¾ 641¾ 641¾ —6¼
Est. sales 66,909. Wed.’s sales 96,472
Wed.’s open int 455,919
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 440½ 440½ 434 436 —5
Jul 450 452 442¼ 444½ —4¾
Sep 429¾ 430¾ 423¼ 424 —5½
Dec 441½ 441¾ 435¾ 436½ —4¼
Mar 455¼ 455¼ 450¼ 451 —3¾
May 464¼ 464¼ 459½ 460 —3¾
Jul 469¾ 469¾ 465¼ 465¾ —3¾
Sep 455¾ 455¾ 451¼ 451½ —3¾
Dec 458½ 459 454 454½ —4
Mar 466¾ 466¾ 466½ 466¾ —3¼
May 483¼ 483¼ 476 476
Dec 457¼ 457¼ 455 455 —2½
Est. sales 450,873. Wed.’s sales 443,748
Wed.’s open int 1,557,267, up 8,741
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 345¾ 346¼ 342½ 343¼ —3
Dec 338¾ 338¾ 336½ 336¾ —2
Est. sales 78. Wed.’s sales 188
Wed.’s open int 2,646
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1030 1039 1029 1034½ +4
Jul 1039 1048 1036½ 1043¾ +4½
Aug 1035¼ 1043¼ 1033 1038¼ +2¾
Sep 1017 1023¾ 1014¼ 1018¾ +1½
Nov 1021 1028½ 1018½ 1022¾
Jan 1033½ 1040 1030¾ 1034½
Mar 1039¼ 1045¼ 1037 1040¼
May 1046½ 1052½ 1045 1047¼ —1
Jul 1054¾ 1060¾ 1053½ 1055¾ ¾
Nov 1028¾ 1036¾ 1028¾ 1033 +1
Est. sales 162,947. Wed.’s sales 230,604
Wed.’s open int 793,016, up 15,016

