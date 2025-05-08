CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 511¼ 511¼ 511 511 —7 Jul 532½ 538½ 525½ 527¼ —7 Sep 549 553¼ 540¼ 542¼ —6¾ Dec 570½ 575¼ 562¼ 564 —7¼ Mar 590¾ 594¼ 581 582¾ —7½ May 601½ 605 592 593¾ —7½ Jul 606½ 610 598½ 600 —8 Sep 618¼ 618¼ 611¾ 611¾ —8¼ Dec 634 634¾ 627 627 —8½ Mar 646¾ 646¾ 641¾ 641¾ —6¼ Est. sales 66,909. Wed.’s sales 96,472 Wed.’s open int 455,919 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 440½ 440½ 434 436 —5 Jul 450 452 442¼ 444½ —4¾ Sep 429¾ 430¾ 423¼ 424 —5½ Dec 441½ 441¾ 435¾ 436½ —4¼ Mar 455¼ 455¼ 450¼ 451 —3¾ May 464¼ 464¼ 459½ 460 —3¾ Jul 469¾ 469¾ 465¼ 465¾ —3¾ Sep 455¾ 455¾ 451¼ 451½ —3¾ Dec 458½ 459 454 454½ —4 Mar 466¾ 466¾ 466½ 466¾ —3¼ May 483¼ 483¼ 476 476 Dec 457¼ 457¼ 455 455 —2½ Est. sales 450,873. Wed.’s sales 443,748 Wed.’s open int 1,557,267, up 8,741 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 345¾ 346¼ 342½ 343¼ —3 Dec 338¾ 338¾ 336½ 336¾ —2 Est. sales 78. Wed.’s sales 188 Wed.’s open int 2,646 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1030 1039 1029 1034½ +4 Jul 1039 1048 1036½ 1043¾ +4½ Aug 1035¼ 1043¼ 1033 1038¼ +2¾ Sep 1017 1023¾ 1014¼ 1018¾ +1½ Nov 1021 1028½ 1018½ 1022¾ +¾ Jan 1033½ 1040 1030¾ 1034½ +½ Mar 1039¼ 1045¼ 1037 1040¼ +¼ May 1046½ 1052½ 1045 1047¼ —1 Jul 1054¾ 1060¾ 1053½ 1055¾ — ¾ Nov 1028¾ 1036¾ 1028¾ 1033 +1 Est. sales 162,947. Wed.’s sales 230,604 Wed.’s open int 793,016, up 15,016

