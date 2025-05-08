CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|511¼
|511¼
|511
|511
|—7
|Jul
|532½
|538½
|525½
|527¼
|—7
|Sep
|549
|553¼
|540¼
|542¼
|—6¾
|Dec
|570½
|575¼
|562¼
|564
|—7¼
|Mar
|590¾
|594¼
|581
|582¾
|—7½
|May
|601½
|605
|592
|593¾
|—7½
|Jul
|606½
|610
|598½
|600
|—8
|Sep
|618¼
|618¼
|611¾
|611¾
|—8¼
|Dec
|634
|634¾
|627
|627
|—8½
|Mar
|646¾
|646¾
|641¾
|641¾
|—6¼
|Est. sales 66,909.
|Wed.’s sales 96,472
|Wed.’s open int 455,919
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|440½
|440½
|434
|436
|—5
|Jul
|450
|452
|442¼
|444½
|—4¾
|Sep
|429¾
|430¾
|423¼
|424
|—5½
|Dec
|441½
|441¾
|435¾
|436½
|—4¼
|Mar
|455¼
|455¼
|450¼
|451
|—3¾
|May
|464¼
|464¼
|459½
|460
|—3¾
|Jul
|469¾
|469¾
|465¼
|465¾
|—3¾
|Sep
|455¾
|455¾
|451¼
|451½
|—3¾
|Dec
|458½
|459
|454
|454½
|—4
|Mar
|466¾
|466¾
|466½
|466¾
|—3¼
|May
|483¼
|483¼
|476
|476
|Dec
|457¼
|457¼
|455
|455
|—2½
|Est. sales 450,873.
|Wed.’s sales 443,748
|Wed.’s open int 1,557,267,
|up 8,741
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|345¾
|346¼
|342½
|343¼
|—3
|Dec
|338¾
|338¾
|336½
|336¾
|—2
|Est. sales 78.
|Wed.’s sales 188
|Wed.’s open int 2,646
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1030
|1039
|1029
|1034½
|+4
|Jul
|1039
|1048
|1036½
|1043¾
|+4½
|Aug
|1035¼
|1043¼
|1033
|1038¼
|+2¾
|Sep
|1017
|1023¾
|1014¼
|1018¾
|+1½
|Nov
|1021
|1028½
|1018½
|1022¾
|+¾
|Jan
|1033½
|1040
|1030¾
|1034½
|+½
|Mar
|1039¼
|1045¼
|1037
|1040¼
|+¼
|May
|1046½
|1052½
|1045
|1047¼
|—1
|Jul
|1054¾
|1060¾
|1053½
|1055¾
|—
|¾
|Nov
|1028¾
|1036¾
|1028¾
|1033
|+1
|Est. sales 162,947.
|Wed.’s sales 230,604
|Wed.’s open int 793,016,
|up 15,016
