The Associated Press

May 7, 2025, 2:00 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 536 545 533 537 +1
Sep 551½ 558½ 547¾ 551½ +1½
Dec 573 580½ 570 573¼ +1
Mar 593 599¼ 589 591¾ +1¼
May 603¾ 609½ 599¾ 601½
Jul 611 614¼ 605¾ 608¼
Sep 619½ 619½ 619½ 619½
Dec 638 641¼ 636 636½ +1
Est. sales 73,343. Tue.’s sales 84,832
Tue.’s open int 456,016, up 3,647
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 449¾ 453¼ 442½ 442½ —5
Jul 457 463½ 450½ 450¾ —4¾
Sep 431½ 436½ 430¼ 430½
Dec 442 447¼ 441½ 441¾
Mar 456 460½ 455¼ 455¾
May 464¾ 469¼ 464¼ 464½
Jul 470¼ 474¾ 470 470¼
Sep 456½ 459½ 456 456½ +1¼
Dec 458½ 463 458½ 459¾ +1¼
Mar 472½ 472½ 471 471 +1
Dec 460 460 457¾ 457¾ ¾
Est. sales 360,610. Tue.’s sales 384,178
Tue.’s open int 1,548,526, up 730
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 345½ 348½ 343 344¾ ¾
Sep 336¾ 341¼ 336¾ 341¼ +2¾
Dec 338½ 338½ 338½ 338½ +1½
Est. sales 156. Tue.’s sales 321
Tue.’s open int 2,675
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1038 1045 1033 1033 —1¾
Jul 1045 1056 1039¾ 1040¾ ½
Aug 1040 1050½ 1036 1037½ +1¾
Sep 1018¾ 1030¼ 1017 1019¼ +3¾
Nov 1024 1034 1021¼ 1023½ +4¼
Jan 1036¼ 1046 1033 1035½ +4¼
Mar 1040½ 1051½ 1038¾ 1041¾ +4¼
May 1051½ 1058¼ 1046¾ 1049¾ +4¼
Jul 1060½ 1067¼ 1054¾ 1058¼ +4½
Aug 1057 1057¾ 1057 1057¾ +8¼
Nov 1032¾ 1042 1031 1034¼ +3¾
Est. sales 204,430. Tue.’s sales 184,904
Tue.’s open int 778,000, up 9,079

