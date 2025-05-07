CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|536
|545
|533
|537
|+1
|Sep
|551½
|558½
|547¾
|551½
|+1½
|Dec
|573
|580½
|570
|573¼
|+1
|Mar
|593
|599¼
|589
|591¾
|+1¼
|May
|603¾
|609½
|599¾
|601½
|+¼
|Jul
|611
|614¼
|605¾
|608¼
|+¾
|Sep
|619½
|619½
|619½
|619½
|Dec
|638
|641¼
|636
|636½
|+1
|Est. sales 73,343.
|Tue.’s sales 84,832
|Tue.’s open int 456,016,
|up 3,647
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|449¾
|453¼
|442½
|442½
|—5
|Jul
|457
|463½
|450½
|450¾
|—4¾
|Sep
|431½
|436½
|430¼
|430½
|+¼
|Dec
|442
|447¼
|441½
|441¾
|+½
|Mar
|456
|460½
|455¼
|455¾
|+¾
|May
|464¾
|469¼
|464¼
|464½
|+¾
|Jul
|470¼
|474¾
|470
|470¼
|+¾
|Sep
|456½
|459½
|456
|456½
|+1¼
|Dec
|458½
|463
|458½
|459¾
|+1¼
|Mar
|472½
|472½
|471
|471
|+1
|Dec
|460
|460
|457¾
|457¾
|—
|¾
|Est. sales 360,610.
|Tue.’s sales 384,178
|Tue.’s open int 1,548,526,
|up 730
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|345½
|348½
|343
|344¾
|—
|¾
|Sep
|336¾
|341¼
|336¾
|341¼
|+2¾
|Dec
|338½
|338½
|338½
|338½
|+1½
|Est. sales 156.
|Tue.’s sales 321
|Tue.’s open int 2,675
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1038
|1045
|1033
|1033
|—1¾
|Jul
|1045
|1056
|1039¾
|1040¾
|—
|½
|Aug
|1040
|1050½
|1036
|1037½
|+1¾
|Sep
|1018¾
|1030¼
|1017
|1019¼
|+3¾
|Nov
|1024
|1034
|1021¼
|1023½
|+4¼
|Jan
|1036¼
|1046
|1033
|1035½
|+4¼
|Mar
|1040½
|1051½
|1038¾
|1041¾
|+4¼
|May
|1051½
|1058¼
|1046¾
|1049¾
|+4¼
|Jul
|1060½
|1067¼
|1054¾
|1058¼
|+4½
|Aug
|1057
|1057¾
|1057
|1057¾
|+8¼
|Nov
|1032¾
|1042
|1031
|1034¼
|+3¾
|Est. sales 204,430.
|Tue.’s sales 184,904
|Tue.’s open int 778,000,
|up 9,079
