CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 536 545 533 537 +1 Sep 551½ 558½ 547¾ 551½ +1½ Dec 573 580½ 570 573¼ +1 Mar 593 599¼ 589 591¾ +1¼ May 603¾ 609½ 599¾ 601½ +¼ Jul 611 614¼ 605¾ 608¼ +¾ Sep 619½ 619½ 619½ 619½ Dec 638 641¼ 636 636½ +1 Est. sales 73,343. Tue.’s sales 84,832 Tue.’s open int 456,016, up 3,647 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 449¾ 453¼ 442½ 442½ —5 Jul 457 463½ 450½ 450¾ —4¾ Sep 431½ 436½ 430¼ 430½ +¼ Dec 442 447¼ 441½ 441¾ +½ Mar 456 460½ 455¼ 455¾ +¾ May 464¾ 469¼ 464¼ 464½ +¾ Jul 470¼ 474¾ 470 470¼ +¾ Sep 456½ 459½ 456 456½ +1¼ Dec 458½ 463 458½ 459¾ +1¼ Mar 472½ 472½ 471 471 +1 Dec 460 460 457¾ 457¾ — ¾ Est. sales 360,610. Tue.’s sales 384,178 Tue.’s open int 1,548,526, up 730 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 345½ 348½ 343 344¾ — ¾ Sep 336¾ 341¼ 336¾ 341¼ +2¾ Dec 338½ 338½ 338½ 338½ +1½ Est. sales 156. Tue.’s sales 321 Tue.’s open int 2,675 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1038 1045 1033 1033 —1¾ Jul 1045 1056 1039¾ 1040¾ — ½ Aug 1040 1050½ 1036 1037½ +1¾ Sep 1018¾ 1030¼ 1017 1019¼ +3¾ Nov 1024 1034 1021¼ 1023½ +4¼ Jan 1036¼ 1046 1033 1035½ +4¼ Mar 1040½ 1051½ 1038¾ 1041¾ +4¼ May 1051½ 1058¼ 1046¾ 1049¾ +4¼ Jul 1060½ 1067¼ 1054¾ 1058¼ +4½ Aug 1057 1057¾ 1057 1057¾ +8¼ Nov 1032¾ 1042 1031 1034¼ +3¾ Est. sales 204,430. Tue.’s sales 184,904 Tue.’s open int 778,000, up 9,079

