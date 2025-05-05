CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 525¼ 525¼ 525¼ 525¼ —1¼ Jul 545¼ 548 531 532¼ —10¾ Sep 558½ 561 545½ 546¼ —10½ Dec 580½ 582¾ 568 568¾ —10 Mar 599¾ 601¼ 587¼ 587¾ —9½ May 609¾ 611 598 598¾ —8½ Jul 613¼ 613¼ 604¼ 604¾ —7½ Sep 625 625 619 619 —4½ Dec 636 636 636 636 —2½ Est. sales 74,438. Fri.’s sales 100,583 Fri.’s open int 450,878 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 461 461 447¼ 448¼ —13 Jul 469 470¾ 454¼ 456 —13 Sep 439¾ 440½ 432½ 433¾ —6¼ Dec 449¾ 450¼ 443¼ 444 —6¼ Mar 464 464¼ 457¾ 458¼ —6¼ May 472¾ 473¼ 466¾ 467¾ —5¾ Jul 478½ 478¾ 472¼ 473 —6¼ Sep 461 461 457¾ 457¾ —5½ Dec 465¼ 465¼ 460½ 461 —4½ Mar 474¾ 474¾ 472¼ 472½ —4¼ Dec 462¼ 462¼ 461 461¼ +¼ Jul 481½ 481½ 481½ 481½ +3½ Est. sales 420,639. Fri.’s sales 312,110 Fri.’s open int 1,535,395 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 355 363¼ 355 363¼ +2 Jul 338½ 341¾ 335¾ 339¾ +1¾ Sep 332 336 329¾ 334 +1 Dec 335 335 332 334½ +2 Est. sales 277. Fri.’s sales 458 Fri.’s open int 2,725, up 87 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1044½ 1046½ 1038 1038 —10¾ Jul 1052¾ 1057 1045 1046¼ —11¾ Aug 1046 1050¾ 1039¼ 1040¾ —10½ Sep 1022¼ 1027½ 1017 1019 —8½ Nov 1025¼ 1030 1020 1022½ —8 Jan 1038½ 1041½ 1032 1034¼ —7¾ Mar 1042¼ 1046¼ 1037¼ 1039½ —7¼ May 1050 1053¼ 1045¼ 1047¼ —7½ Jul 1058 1061¾ 1053¾ 1056 —6¾ Nov 1033¼ 1036¾ 1030¼ 1032¼ —5¾ Est. sales 121,959. Fri.’s sales 173,816 Fri.’s open int 765,931, up 10,240

