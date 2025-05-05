Live Radio
Preclosing

The Associated Press

May 5, 2025, 2:08 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 525¼ 525¼ 525¼ 525¼ —1¼
Jul 545¼ 548 531 532¼ —10¾
Sep 558½ 561 545½ 546¼ —10½
Dec 580½ 582¾ 568 568¾ —10
Mar 599¾ 601¼ 587¼ 587¾ —9½
May 609¾ 611 598 598¾ —8½
Jul 613¼ 613¼ 604¼ 604¾ —7½
Sep 625 625 619 619 —4½
Dec 636 636 636 636 —2½
Est. sales 74,438. Fri.’s sales 100,583
Fri.’s open int 450,878
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 461 461 447¼ 448¼ —13
Jul 469 470¾ 454¼ 456 —13
Sep 439¾ 440½ 432½ 433¾ —6¼
Dec 449¾ 450¼ 443¼ 444 —6¼
Mar 464 464¼ 457¾ 458¼ —6¼
May 472¾ 473¼ 466¾ 467¾ —5¾
Jul 478½ 478¾ 472¼ 473 —6¼
Sep 461 461 457¾ 457¾ —5½
Dec 465¼ 465¼ 460½ 461 —4½
Mar 474¾ 474¾ 472¼ 472½ —4¼
Dec 462¼ 462¼ 461 461¼
Jul 481½ 481½ 481½ 481½ +3½
Est. sales 420,639. Fri.’s sales 312,110
Fri.’s open int 1,535,395
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 355 363¼ 355 363¼ +2
Jul 338½ 341¾ 335¾ 339¾ +1¾
Sep 332 336 329¾ 334 +1
Dec 335 335 332 334½ +2
Est. sales 277. Fri.’s sales 458
Fri.’s open int 2,725, up 87
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1044½ 1046½ 1038 1038 —10¾
Jul 1052¾ 1057 1045 1046¼ —11¾
Aug 1046 1050¾ 1039¼ 1040¾ —10½
Sep 1022¼ 1027½ 1017 1019 —8½
Nov 1025¼ 1030 1020 1022½ —8
Jan 1038½ 1041½ 1032 1034¼ —7¾
Mar 1042¼ 1046¼ 1037¼ 1039½ —7¼
May 1050 1053¼ 1045¼ 1047¼ —7½
Jul 1058 1061¾ 1053¾ 1056 —6¾
Nov 1033¼ 1036¾ 1030¼ 1032¼ —5¾
Est. sales 121,959. Fri.’s sales 173,816
Fri.’s open int 765,931, up 10,240

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

