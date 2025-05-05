CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|525¼
|525¼
|525¼
|525¼
|—1¼
|Jul
|545¼
|548
|531
|532¼
|—10¾
|Sep
|558½
|561
|545½
|546¼
|—10½
|Dec
|580½
|582¾
|568
|568¾
|—10
|Mar
|599¾
|601¼
|587¼
|587¾
|—9½
|May
|609¾
|611
|598
|598¾
|—8½
|Jul
|613¼
|613¼
|604¼
|604¾
|—7½
|Sep
|625
|625
|619
|619
|—4½
|Dec
|636
|636
|636
|636
|—2½
|Est. sales 74,438.
|Fri.’s sales 100,583
|Fri.’s open int 450,878
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|461
|461
|447¼
|448¼
|—13
|Jul
|469
|470¾
|454¼
|456
|—13
|Sep
|439¾
|440½
|432½
|433¾
|—6¼
|Dec
|449¾
|450¼
|443¼
|444
|—6¼
|Mar
|464
|464¼
|457¾
|458¼
|—6¼
|May
|472¾
|473¼
|466¾
|467¾
|—5¾
|Jul
|478½
|478¾
|472¼
|473
|—6¼
|Sep
|461
|461
|457¾
|457¾
|—5½
|Dec
|465¼
|465¼
|460½
|461
|—4½
|Mar
|474¾
|474¾
|472¼
|472½
|—4¼
|Dec
|462¼
|462¼
|461
|461¼
|+¼
|Jul
|481½
|481½
|481½
|481½
|+3½
|Est. sales 420,639.
|Fri.’s sales 312,110
|Fri.’s open int 1,535,395
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|355
|363¼
|355
|363¼
|+2
|Jul
|338½
|341¾
|335¾
|339¾
|+1¾
|Sep
|332
|336
|329¾
|334
|+1
|Dec
|335
|335
|332
|334½
|+2
|Est. sales 277.
|Fri.’s sales 458
|Fri.’s open int 2,725,
|up 87
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1044½
|1046½
|1038
|1038
|—10¾
|Jul
|1052¾
|1057
|1045
|1046¼
|—11¾
|Aug
|1046
|1050¾
|1039¼
|1040¾
|—10½
|Sep
|1022¼
|1027½
|1017
|1019
|—8½
|Nov
|1025¼
|1030
|1020
|1022½
|—8
|Jan
|1038½
|1041½
|1032
|1034¼
|—7¾
|Mar
|1042¼
|1046¼
|1037¼
|1039½
|—7¼
|May
|1050
|1053¼
|1045¼
|1047¼
|—7½
|Jul
|1058
|1061¾
|1053¾
|1056
|—6¾
|Nov
|1033¼
|1036¾
|1030¼
|1032¼
|—5¾
|Est. sales 121,959.
|Fri.’s sales 173,816
|Fri.’s open int 765,931,
|up 10,240
