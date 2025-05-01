Live Radio
The Associated Press

May 1, 2025, 2:00 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 518¾ 523½ 515 519¾ +6¾
Jul 532½ 537¾ 528½ 533¾ +3
Sep 547 551¾ 543¼ 548 +3
Dec 570 574½ 566¾ 571¼ +3
Mar 589½ 593¾ 586½ 590¾ +2¼
May 603 604 597½ 601½ +1½
Jul 609¼ 609¼ 605 605¾ ¼
Sep 619¼ 621¾ 617½ 617¾ ¼
Dec 635¾ 635¾ 631 632¼ —2
Est. sales 78,103. Wed.’s sales 133,147
Wed.’s open int 447,682, up 440
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 467¼ 472¼ 463 466¼ —1
Jul 475 480 470 474 —1½
Sep 436¾ 440½ 434¼ 438¼ +1¼
Dec 446¼ 449¾ 444½ 448¼ +2
Mar 460¾ 464 459¼ 462½ +1¾
May 470½ 473 468½ 471½ +1½
Jul 475½ 478½ 474¼ 477 +1¼
Sep 459¼ 461½ 458½ 461½ +2
Dec 461¾ 465 460¾ 464½ +2¾
Mar 472½ 474½ 472½ 474½ +1¼
Est. sales 286,802. Wed.’s sales 365,013
Wed.’s open int 1,532,217
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 353 353¼ 335¾ 343 —13¼
Sep 347¼ 347¼ 332 333 —17
Dec 340 340 330 334¾ —12¼
Est. sales 727. Wed.’s sales 738
Wed.’s open int 2,457
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1034½ 1043 1027 1041 +6¼
Jul 1044 1054½ 1036¾ 1051 +6½
Aug 1037½ 1048½ 1031¼ 1045¼ +7
Sep 1016¾ 1024¾ 1008½ 1022 +7
Nov 1017¾ 1028 1011½ 1025½ +7¼
Jan 1029½ 1039¼ 1022¾ 1037¼ +7¾
Mar 1032¾ 1043¾ 1028 1041½ +7½
May 1040¼ 1050¼ 1036½ 1048¾ +7
Jul 1050½ 1058¾ 1044¼ 1056¾ +6¾
Aug 1050 1050 1050 1050 +4
Sep 1035½ 1035½ 1035½ 1035½ +4½
Nov 1025½ 1033¼ 1023¼ 1032¾ +3½
Est. sales 135,531. Wed.’s sales 217,268
Wed.’s open int 751,931

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

