CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|518¾
|523½
|515
|519¾
|+6¾
|Jul
|532½
|537¾
|528½
|533¾
|+3
|Sep
|547
|551¾
|543¼
|548
|+3
|Dec
|570
|574½
|566¾
|571¼
|+3
|Mar
|589½
|593¾
|586½
|590¾
|+2¼
|May
|603
|604
|597½
|601½
|+1½
|Jul
|609¼
|609¼
|605
|605¾
|—
|¼
|Sep
|619¼
|621¾
|617½
|617¾
|—
|¼
|Dec
|635¾
|635¾
|631
|632¼
|—2
|Est. sales 78,103.
|Wed.’s sales 133,147
|Wed.’s open int 447,682,
|up 440
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|467¼
|472¼
|463
|466¼
|—1
|Jul
|475
|480
|470
|474
|—1½
|Sep
|436¾
|440½
|434¼
|438¼
|+1¼
|Dec
|446¼
|449¾
|444½
|448¼
|+2
|Mar
|460¾
|464
|459¼
|462½
|+1¾
|May
|470½
|473
|468½
|471½
|+1½
|Jul
|475½
|478½
|474¼
|477
|+1¼
|Sep
|459¼
|461½
|458½
|461½
|+2
|Dec
|461¾
|465
|460¾
|464½
|+2¾
|Mar
|472½
|474½
|472½
|474½
|+1¼
|Est. sales 286,802.
|Wed.’s sales 365,013
|Wed.’s open int 1,532,217
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|353
|353¼
|335¾
|343
|—13¼
|Sep
|347¼
|347¼
|332
|333
|—17
|Dec
|340
|340
|330
|334¾
|—12¼
|Est. sales 727.
|Wed.’s sales 738
|Wed.’s open int 2,457
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1034½
|1043
|1027
|1041
|+6¼
|Jul
|1044
|1054½
|1036¾
|1051
|+6½
|Aug
|1037½
|1048½
|1031¼
|1045¼
|+7
|Sep
|1016¾
|1024¾
|1008½
|1022
|+7
|Nov
|1017¾
|1028
|1011½
|1025½
|+7¼
|Jan
|1029½
|1039¼
|1022¾
|1037¼
|+7¾
|Mar
|1032¾
|1043¾
|1028
|1041½
|+7½
|May
|1040¼
|1050¼
|1036½
|1048¾
|+7
|Jul
|1050½
|1058¾
|1044¼
|1056¾
|+6¾
|Aug
|1050
|1050
|1050
|1050
|+4
|Sep
|1035½
|1035½
|1035½
|1035½
|+4½
|Nov
|1025½
|1033¼
|1023¼
|1032¾
|+3½
|Est. sales 135,531.
|Wed.’s sales 217,268
|Wed.’s open int 751,931
