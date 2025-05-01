CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 518¾ 523½ 515 519¾ +6¾ Jul 532½ 537¾ 528½ 533¾ +3 Sep 547 551¾ 543¼ 548 +3 Dec 570 574½ 566¾ 571¼ +3 Mar 589½ 593¾ 586½ 590¾ +2¼ May 603 604 597½ 601½ +1½ Jul 609¼ 609¼ 605 605¾ — ¼ Sep 619¼ 621¾ 617½ 617¾ — ¼ Dec 635¾ 635¾ 631 632¼ —2 Est. sales 78,103. Wed.’s sales 133,147 Wed.’s open int 447,682, up 440 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 467¼ 472¼ 463 466¼ —1 Jul 475 480 470 474 —1½ Sep 436¾ 440½ 434¼ 438¼ +1¼ Dec 446¼ 449¾ 444½ 448¼ +2 Mar 460¾ 464 459¼ 462½ +1¾ May 470½ 473 468½ 471½ +1½ Jul 475½ 478½ 474¼ 477 +1¼ Sep 459¼ 461½ 458½ 461½ +2 Dec 461¾ 465 460¾ 464½ +2¾ Mar 472½ 474½ 472½ 474½ +1¼ Est. sales 286,802. Wed.’s sales 365,013 Wed.’s open int 1,532,217 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 353 353¼ 335¾ 343 —13¼ Sep 347¼ 347¼ 332 333 —17 Dec 340 340 330 334¾ —12¼ Est. sales 727. Wed.’s sales 738 Wed.’s open int 2,457 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1034½ 1043 1027 1041 +6¼ Jul 1044 1054½ 1036¾ 1051 +6½ Aug 1037½ 1048½ 1031¼ 1045¼ +7 Sep 1016¾ 1024¾ 1008½ 1022 +7 Nov 1017¾ 1028 1011½ 1025½ +7¼ Jan 1029½ 1039¼ 1022¾ 1037¼ +7¾ Mar 1032¾ 1043¾ 1028 1041½ +7½ May 1040¼ 1050¼ 1036½ 1048¾ +7 Jul 1050½ 1058¾ 1044¼ 1056¾ +6¾ Aug 1050 1050 1050 1050 +4 Sep 1035½ 1035½ 1035½ 1035½ +4½ Nov 1025½ 1033¼ 1023¼ 1032¾ +3½ Est. sales 135,531. Wed.’s sales 217,268 Wed.’s open int 751,931

