PRA Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — PRA Group Inc. (PRAA) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $3.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Norfolk, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 9 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The debt collector posted revenue of $269.6 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $282.6 million.

