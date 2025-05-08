Power Solutions: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WOOD DALE, Ill. (AP) — WOOD DALE, Ill. (AP) — Power Solutions International Inc. (PSIX) on Thursday reported profit of…

WOOD DALE, Ill. (AP) — WOOD DALE, Ill. (AP) — Power Solutions International Inc. (PSIX) on Thursday reported profit of $19.1 million in its first quarter.

The Wood Dale, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 83 cents per share.

The maker of alternative-fuel power systems posted revenue of $135.4 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PSIX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PSIX

