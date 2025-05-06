Live Radio
Powell Industries: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 6, 2025, 4:51 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Powell Industries Inc. (POWL) on Tuesday reported profit of $46.3 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of $3.81.

The energy equipment company posted revenue of $278.6 million in the period.

