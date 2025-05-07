Potbelly: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Potbelly Corp. (PBPB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $62,000 in its first quarter.…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Potbelly Corp. (PBPB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $62,000 in its first quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The sandwich restaurant operator posted revenue of $113.7 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PBPB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PBPB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.