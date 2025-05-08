Post Holdings: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Post Holdings Inc. (POST) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Post Holdings Inc. (POST) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $62.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had profit of $1.03. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.41 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.18 per share.

The cereal maker posted revenue of $1.95 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.98 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on POST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/POST

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.