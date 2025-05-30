Plus: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTV) on Friday reported a loss of $17.4 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTV) on Friday reported a loss of $17.4 million in its first quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of $1.19 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 56 cents per share.

The developer of cell therapies posted revenue of $1.1 million in the period.

