Plus: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTV) on Friday reported a loss of $17.4 million in its first quarter.
The Houston-based company said it had a loss of $1.19 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 56 cents per share.
The developer of cell therapies posted revenue of $1.1 million in the period.
