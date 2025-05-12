Plug Power: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SLINGERLANDS, N.Y. (AP) — SLINGERLANDS, N.Y. (AP) — Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) on Monday reported a loss of $196.7 million in its first quarter.
The Slingerlands, New York-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents per share.
The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 20 cents per share.
The alternative energy company posted revenue of $133.7 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $132.2 million.
For the current quarter ending in June, Plug Power said it expects revenue in the range of $140 million to $180 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PLUG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PLUG
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.