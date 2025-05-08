Planet Fitness: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $41.9 million.…

HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $41.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hampton, New Hampshire-based company said it had profit of 50 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 59 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The fitness center operator posted revenue of $276.7 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $281.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PLNT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PLNT

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.