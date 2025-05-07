Pitney Bowes: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) on Wednesday reported net income of $35.4 million…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) on Wednesday reported net income of $35.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 33 cents per share.

The mailing equipment and software company posted revenue of $493.4 million in the period.

Pitney Bowes expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.10 to $1.30 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.95 billion to $2 billion.

