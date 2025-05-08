Pinterest: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pinterest Inc. (PINS) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $8.9 million.…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pinterest Inc. (PINS) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $8.9 million.

The San Francisco-based company said it had net income of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 23 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The digital pinboard and shopping tool company posted revenue of $855 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $845.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Pinterest said it expects revenue in the range of $960 million to $980 million.

