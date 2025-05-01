Pinnacle West: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.6 million in…

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.6 million in its first quarter.

The Phoenix-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The power company posted revenue of $1.03 billion in the period.

Pinnacle West expects full-year earnings to be $4.40 to $4.60 per share.

