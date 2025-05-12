Phunware: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Phunware, Inc. (PHUN) on Monday reported a loss of $3.7 million in…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Phunware, Inc. (PHUN) on Monday reported a loss of $3.7 million in its first quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 12 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 12 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $688,000 in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $600,000.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PHUN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PHUN

