Phoenix New Media: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WANGJING, China (AP) — WANGJING, China (AP) — Phoenix New Media Ltd. (FENG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.2…

WANGJING, China (AP) — WANGJING, China (AP) — Phoenix New Media Ltd. (FENG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.2 million in its first quarter.

The Wangjing, China-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents per share.

The online media company posted revenue of $21.4 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Phoenix New Media said it expects revenue in the range of $25.1 million to $27.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FENG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FENG

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.