Philips: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AMSTERDAM (AP) — AMSTERDAM (AP) — Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG) on Tuesday reported earnings of $79.9 million in its first quarter.

The Amsterdam-based company said it had profit of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 27 cents per share.

The medical imaging equipment maker posted revenue of $4.31 billion in the period.

