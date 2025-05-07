Phibro: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Phibro Animal Health Corp. (PAHC) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of…

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Phibro Animal Health Corp. (PAHC) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $20.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Teaneck, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 51 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 63 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The maker of animal health products and nutritional supplements posted revenue of $347.8 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $350.5 million.

Phibro expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.26 billion to $1.29 billion.

