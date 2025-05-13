Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Petrobras: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Petrobras: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 13, 2025, 5:08 AM

RIO DE JANERIO RJ BR, Brazil (AP) — RIO DE JANERIO RJ BR, Brazil (AP) — Petroleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras (PBR) on Monday reported earnings of $5.97 billion in its first quarter.

The Rio De Janerio Rj Br, Brazil-based company said it had profit of 92 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 62 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $21.07 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PBR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PBR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up