Perspective Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (CATX) on Monday reported a loss of $18.2 million in its…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (CATX) on Monday reported a loss of $18.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 28 cents per share.

The isotope-based medical products maker posted revenue of $342,000 in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit $2.51. A year ago, they were trading at $17.50.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CATX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CATX

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.