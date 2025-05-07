Perrigo: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Perrigo Co. (PRGO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.4 million in its first…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Perrigo Co. (PRGO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.4 million in its first quarter.

The Dublin-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were 60 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The drug company posted revenue of $1.04 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.08 billion.

Perrigo expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.90 to $3.10 per share.

