Permian Resources: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — Permian Resources Corporation (PR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $329.3 million.…

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — Permian Resources Corporation (PR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $329.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Midland, Texas-based company said it had profit of 44 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time items, came to 42 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.38 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.39 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.