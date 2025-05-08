Performant Healthcare: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PLANTATION, Fla. (AP) — PLANTATION, Fla. (AP) — Performant Healthcare, Inc. (PHLT) on Thursday reported a loss of $81,000 in…

PLANTATION, Fla. (AP) — PLANTATION, Fla. (AP) — Performant Healthcare, Inc. (PHLT) on Thursday reported a loss of $81,000 in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Plantation, Florida-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 2 cents per share.

The provider of audit and recovery services posted revenue of $33.3 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PHLT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PHLT

