Performance Food: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Performance Food Group Co. (PFGC) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $58.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 37 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 79 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 86 cents per share.

The food distributor posted revenue of $15.31 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.42 billion.

Performance Food expects full-year revenue in the range of $63 billion to $63.5 billion.

