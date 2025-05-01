Peoples Financial Services: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DUNMORE, Pa. (AP) — DUNMORE, Pa. (AP) — Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) on Thursday reported net income of $15…

DUNMORE, Pa. (AP) — DUNMORE, Pa. (AP) — Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) on Thursday reported net income of $15 million in its first quarter.

The Dunmore, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of $1.49 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $1.51 per share.

The holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust posted revenue of $68.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $45.8 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PFIS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PFIS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.