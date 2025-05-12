PennantPark: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — PennantPark Investment Corp. (PNNT) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter profit…

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — PennantPark Investment Corp. (PNNT) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $9.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Miami Beach, Florida-based company said it had net income of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 18 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $30.7 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $33.4 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PNNT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PNNT

