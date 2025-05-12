PennantPark: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) on Monday reported fiscal…

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $1.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Miami Beach, Florida-based company said it had profit of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 28 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $61.9 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $66.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PFLT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PFLT

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.